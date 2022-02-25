Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,028 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 58,818 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in VMware by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in VMware by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VMware by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VMware by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.

VMW opened at $118.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

