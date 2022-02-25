Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 433.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Investors Bancorp worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ISBC opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.98. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock worth $15,281,272. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

