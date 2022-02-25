Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. upped their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $21.87 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

