Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

About Air Lease (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.