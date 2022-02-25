Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,406 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $2,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $3,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after buying an additional 137,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in United Bankshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after buying an additional 656,694 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.