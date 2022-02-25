Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,370 shares of company stock worth $5,346,001 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

