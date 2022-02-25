Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $971,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

