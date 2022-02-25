Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Schrödinger worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,559,000 after acquiring an additional 430,804 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,902,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,938,000 after acquiring an additional 244,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,065,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $115.26.

Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.