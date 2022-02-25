Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 432.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,071 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

