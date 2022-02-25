Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of National Health Investors worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

National Health Investors stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

