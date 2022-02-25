Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 413,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 99.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after purchasing an additional 929,173 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $600,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,997,000 after purchasing an additional 164,205 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.