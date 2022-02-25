Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.28. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

Beam Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.