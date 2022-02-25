Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 246,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of HUYA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HUYA by 51.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HUYA by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 136.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 998,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

HUYA stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53.

HUYA Profile (Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.