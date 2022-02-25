Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 10,905 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Cytokinetics worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.