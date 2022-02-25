Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 26,078 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 139.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of Inogen worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $680.36 million, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Inogen Profile (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.