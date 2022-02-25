Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 69,798 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Par Pacific worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 243,902 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In other news, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $107,374.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 990,225 shares of company stock worth $14,962,849. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $13.99 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.56.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.