Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,876 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Shoe Carnival worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SCVL opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.44. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

