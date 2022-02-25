Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,873 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameren by 86.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameren by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 458,665 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $34,723,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 189.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 411,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,303 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

