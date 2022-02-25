Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,142,573 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,142,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

