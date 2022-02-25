Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,641 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $138.21 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $138.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

