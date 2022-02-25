Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 219,057 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,057 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Community Health Systems worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,952,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

