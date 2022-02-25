Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 33,238 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Allstate by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 58,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 76,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,304,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.42. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

