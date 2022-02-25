Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 38,169 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,169 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,712,000 after acquiring an additional 333,359 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,626,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,722,000 after acquiring an additional 672,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

CNP opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.