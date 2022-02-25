Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 66,696 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,696 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

