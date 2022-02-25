Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 76,953 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,953 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 392,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $800.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWBI. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

