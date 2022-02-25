Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $1,000,683.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,608 shares of company stock worth $5,699,796.
Shares of LZ stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $40.94.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LegalZoom.com (LZ)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.