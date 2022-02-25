Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $1,000,683.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,608 shares of company stock worth $5,699,796.

LZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

