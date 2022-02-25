Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,473 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after acquiring an additional 321,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 307,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277,403 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

MDC stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.