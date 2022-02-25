Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will report sales of $74.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.10 million. Culp reported sales of $79.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $315.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.33 million to $315.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $333.20 million, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $334.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CULP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Culp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 134,744 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Culp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CULP opened at $8.42 on Friday. Culp has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Culp’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

