Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 359.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,953 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cummins were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after buying an additional 57,971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $203.27 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $198.13 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

