Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 5870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock valued at $122,299,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

