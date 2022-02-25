Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

CWK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 77,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,993,949 shares of company stock valued at $122,299,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,390,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,844,000 after acquiring an additional 482,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,684,000 after acquiring an additional 214,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 986,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after acquiring an additional 324,128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 682,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

