CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s 9th Largest Position

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.25. 33,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.