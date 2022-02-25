CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.93

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.93 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 508,578 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.93. The stock has a market cap of £30.80 million and a PE ratio of -15.56.

About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

