Cyclone Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,730.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $54,730.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $119.51 or 0.00303971 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 25,710 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

