CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.36

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.36 and last traded at $90.34, with a volume of 179752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.14.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,096,000 after buying an additional 424,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after buying an additional 287,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,404,000 after purchasing an additional 46,225 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,395,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.