Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Buys $2,429,665.01 in Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 186,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,665.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,892,850.12.
- On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.
Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.25. 1,519,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $28.70.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
