Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($1.01). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

CYTK stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

