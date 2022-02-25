D Scott Coward Sells 5,815 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $407,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
EXAS stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.32. 2,538,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $140.85.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
