D Scott Coward Sells 5,815 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $407,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EXAS stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.32. 2,538,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $140.85.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

