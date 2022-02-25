DA Davidson Comments on Photronics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Photronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,507. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.