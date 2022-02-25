Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $10.22. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 5,558 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 854,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

