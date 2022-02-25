Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) PT Lowered to €104.00 at Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from €114.00 ($129.55) to €104.00 ($118.18) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Shares of Daimler stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239. Daimler has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

