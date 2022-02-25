Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.23

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 48807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76.

Get Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.