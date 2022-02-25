Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,225,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,704. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.76 and a 200 day moving average of $306.50. The company has a market capitalization of $196.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,795 shares of company stock worth $20,813,293 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

