DAOstack (GEN) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $130,693.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,067.93 or 0.99930516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00068610 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00023381 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002177 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015896 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00306511 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

