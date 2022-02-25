Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will report $368.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.00 million and the lowest is $352.90 million. Daseke posted sales of $333.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Daseke has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $708.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Daseke by 187.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Daseke by 452.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.