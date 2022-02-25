Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.70

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 950325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $719.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 75.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Daseke by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Daseke by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 66,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Daseke by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

