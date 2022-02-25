Dash (DASH) Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $979.08 million and $174.78 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $92.41 or 0.00236743 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,594,929 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

