DATA Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. DATA has a market cap of $727,024.49 and approximately $54,432.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATA has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One DATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

