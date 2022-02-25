Datamine (DAM) One Day Volume Hits $7,281.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $254,584.60 and $7,281.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.21 or 0.00284836 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004810 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.36 or 0.01220787 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003042 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,178,043 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.