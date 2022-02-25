Datamine FLUX (FLUX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,481.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $336,849.02 and approximately $2,481.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.30 or 0.06913681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.27 or 0.99605276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047914 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,144,367 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

